More than 1,250 gymnasts to perform at Chow’s Winter Classic

DES MOINES— You don’t have to wait 192 days for the Tokyo Olympics to get your fill of gymnastic action as the Junior Olympics and Xcel gymnasts perform at Chow’s Winter Classic Invitational.

The Winter Classic will be held at the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday, January 17th through Sunday, January 19th. Level 9 and 10 Junior Olympic gymnasts will be performing skills and routines similar to what you would watch in the Olympics. Between the level 9 and 10 session. Chow’s Gymnastics Booster club will hold a special exhibition feature eight of Cow’s Special Olympic gymnasts.

Tickets to attend the state’s largest gymnastic meet for adults is $14 per day, for seniors/military/veterans $12 and students (5-12) tickets are $10.

For more information about the 2020 Chow’s Winter Classic Invitational, click here.