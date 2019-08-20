More than 17,000 MidAmerican, Alliant Energy customers without power Tuesday morning

More than 12,000 MidAmerican Energy and 1,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning.

As of 6:15 a.m. a.m. Tuesday, MidAmerican is reporting that 15,744 customers do not have power and 15,314 of them are in Polk, Dallas, and Madison counties. There is no estimated time on when power will be restored.

More than 1,600 Alliant Energy customers were reportedly without power as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

For a complete map out of outages from MidAmerican Energy, click here.

For a complete map of outages for Alliant Energy, click here.