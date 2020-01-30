‘They lost everything’: Mother, 4 kids escape house fire

ALTOONA — Lucky to be alive, a family, devastated by a fire that left their house in ruins Wednesday night, is searching for a way back to normalcy.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 6900 block of NE 56th Street. Officials responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a home fully engulfed in flames.

Josie Hernandez and her four kids, ranging from three to 14 years old, were at home when the blaze began. It wasn’t until one of the kids spotted the fire that they left the house.

“She came back to my room saying we had to get out, that the living room was on fire,” Hernandez said.

She told Local 5’s Lakyn McGee that they have a smoke detector, but it didn’t go off.

Her first instinct was to protect her kids.

“At first I pushed them out of the house. All I could think about was getting them out. They didn’t have shoes. No coats. Nothing.”

She says she saw the flames coming from her television as she got her kids out of the house. After that, she called her mom.

“I could see half a mile down the road that the smoke was building up over the trees and I said, ‘This is not going to be good,” said Wanda Price, Hernandez’ mom.

“They lost everything.”

The family has temporary housing, but they don’t have the daily essentials. If you’d like to donate anything to the family, contact Price via her phone number at 515-554-6866.

Here’s a list of the essentials they need:

Clothes, shoes, winter coats, socks, under garments

Toys for three-year-old and up

TV

All things food and drink

Kitchen items (pots, pans, plates, cups, etc.)

Bathroom essentials (toilet paper, towels)

Cleaning supplies

Personal hygiene supplies

Diapers/Pull-ups (extra-large, night-time)

Laundry essentials

Bedding, sheets, blankets

Furniture (beds, sofa, end tables, etc.)

Saylor Township, Delaware Township and the Bondurant Fire Department all responded to the call and put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.