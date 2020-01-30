Mother, 4 children escape house fire in Delaware Township

A mother and her four children are safe following a house fire in Delaware Township Wednesday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 6900 block of NE 56th Street. Officials responded just before 9:30 to a home fully engulfed in flames. A mother and her four children were able to exit the home without any injuries.

Saylor Township, Delaware Township and the Bondurant Fire Department all responded to the call and put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.