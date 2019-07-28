Mother keeps promise to honor late son who died from accidental fire

WAUKEE – It’s been six years since Jane Allsup lost her son, Christopher, to an accidental fire.

In honor of him, Allsup started the Legacy of Christopher Allsup Foundation. She made a promise to bring awareness to metro kids, specifically the dangers of gas cans.

The Waukee Fire Department helped with raising awareness by bowling and teaching kids about the dangers of old gas cans.

This event raised money to provide safe gas cans for metro families. Allsup also hosts gasoline container exchanges around Iowa.