Mother Nature rains on Capitol Christmas tree lighting’s parade

DES MOINES — The Capitol was supposed to light up with holiday cheer tonight. But Mother Nature had something to say about that.

Tonight’s rain caused some technical difficulties, which stopped the Christmas tree lighting from happening.

But even so, there was plenty of holiday spirit to go around. The Des Moines Christian Choir performed some holiday tunes, and the people in attendance still enjoyed themselves.

The tree lighting has not been rescheduled as of yet, but Local 5 will keep you updated when more info becomes available.