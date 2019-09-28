Motor vehicle theft arrest leads to more charges for Winterset man

WINTERSET — The Winterset Police Department has arrested a man for stealing a car, only to find more charges along the way.

20-year-old Logan Daniel Houg was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle Friday.

Police say they were able to obtain warrants to search his home while investigating that case, where they found evidence linking him to several recent thefts and burglaries that have occurred in Winterset.

Houg has now been charged with three counts of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Madison County Jail pending arraignment.