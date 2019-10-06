Motorcyclist dead after crashing Sunday

POLK CO. – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing Sunday around 12:09 a.m.

Polk County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash in the 7100 block of NW 6th Drive. That’s near the border of Saylorville and Ankeny. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Deputies preformed live-saving measures, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Officers at the scene found a passenger who had been riding on the motorcycle. That person had minor injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.