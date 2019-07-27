UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Des Moines

UPDATE – A motorcycle driver has died from injuries received in a crash Saturday morning. Des Moines Police identify him as 59-year-old Timothy Gruis of Des Moines. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Police say the other vehicle involved was stopped at a stop sign at SW 11th and Amos St. When the pickup entered the intersection, Gruis’ motorcycle struck the truck.

Impairment and excessive speed are not contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

DES MOINES – A motorcycle driver is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving a car Saturday morning.

Des Moines Police and Fire responded to SW 11th and Amos Street around 10:19 a.m. to investigate a report of a car and motorcycle crash.

First responders arrived to find the motorcycle driver, an adult man, with critical injuries. CPR was started at the scene, and he was transported by fire medics to a hospital where care continues.



There were no other injuries in this crash.