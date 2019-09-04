Motorcyclist dies after hit on Iowa highway

CUMMING – A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a Jeep around 7:00 pm Tuesday evening.

51-year-old Daniel Conrad of West Des Moines was heading west on Cumming Road, near Cumming, when Tiffany Lensch of Bettendorf hit him head-on as they went around a curve. Both their vehicles landed in a ditch. The crash happened in the 3100 block of Cumming Road near 120th St in Madison County.

Conrad was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the state medical examiner’s office. The report from the Iowa State Patrol says Lensch refused medical treatment at the scene.