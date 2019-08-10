Motorcyclist in the hospital after overnight crash in Des Moines

Posted: / Updated:
DES MOINES – A 21-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash overnight.

According to Des Moines police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a northbound motorcycle had lost control, struck the west curb, and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

Police report that the driver is a 21-year-old man from Adel. He sustained head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating the incident. At this time, they report that speed and failure to maintain control are factors in this crash.

