DES MOINES — Authorities are investigating a personal injury accident that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Friday at 8:59 a.m. near the 148 mile marker of Interstate 80.

When deputies arrived, they found that a motorcycle had been involved.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to a Des Moines hospital for serious injuries. It’s unclear if there were any other vehicles involved in the accident.