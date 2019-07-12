Multiple death investigation in Bancroft

BANCROFT– Several agencies are investigating multiple deaths at a Bancroft residence.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday morning that reported two deceased individuals. When they arrived at 524 S. Morehouse Street they found a third body. According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, there is no on-going threat to the public.

This investigation is on-going. The Bancroft Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

