DES MOINES — A heads up Thursday morning, as multiple water main breaks have closed a well-traveled Des Moines road.

Des Moines Police said both directions of Hubbell Avenue between Broadway Avenue to Easton Boulevard is shut down.

Crews are on scene making repairs. They say full and partial road closures are expected to last throughout the day.

