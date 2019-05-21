Mural made to honor 50 years of service

DES MOINES - A local organization is celebrating 50 years of service with a mural painting on the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel downtown. The painting is a birthday present for the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

Ben Schuh, the artist, says the mural will include projects the foundation has been apart of, such as the World Food Prize and the new Water Trails project. The goal is to show the community what the organization has done in the last half-century. Schuh says the project will likely take him 130 to 150 hours to paint and require anywhere from 40 to 60 gallons of paint.