Mural of President Trump stirs controversy in Boone

BOONE — President Trump is making an appearance in Boone; and it’s likely to be for the forseeable future.

No, Trump himself isn’t moving to the Boone County seat. But there are plenty there who support him, including the owner of a two-story building downtown.

This mural in downtown Boone is stirring controversy among residents.

Eric Knifong, Local 5 photographer

The result is a giant mural, pictured above, advocating for Trump’s 2020 campaign. While the building it’s painted on is private, there have still been calls to have the mural taken down.

Some residents say the mural is an intrusion on a public green space right next to the building, which is a project that cost the City of Boone $100 thousand. City Councilman Terry Mooremon is worried the mural’s presence will cause donations for that project to dry up.

Despite some residents’ frustration surrounding the mural, though, the City of Boone doesn’t have an ordinance against public art. Since the building it’s painted on a private building, the city government does not have any power to take it down.