Murder-suicide investigation underway in Colo

COLO — The Story County Sheriff’s Office is looking into leads of a murder/suicide in Colo, east of Ames.

Sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday morning, they received a call of two people dead inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Street. They said a family member discovered the bodies and called 911.

First responders said the incident appears to be isolated to the home, and there are no concerns for the public’s safety.

The names of those who died are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping the Story County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.