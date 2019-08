Mutton Bustin’ has a new look this year at the Iowa State Fair as it takes a move to the outdoors.

It has now been moved from the pavilion to the Jacobson lawn that is on the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

You can check out Mutton Bustin’ everyday. No child will be turned away as long as they weigh less than 60 pounds.

The medal winners from each ride from each day will get to come back and compete at the championship on the last day of the fair.