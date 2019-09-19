“My sentence is living with this for the rest of my life”: Chris Soules reflects on fatal 2017 crash

In a Thursday television interview with Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”, ex-“Bachelor” star Chris Soules, an Iowa native, opened up about a 2017 car vs. tractor accident that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

In April 2017, Soules was driving a truck in rural Buchanan County that crashed into a tractor driven by Mosher. 911 audio revealed that Soules administering CPR to Mosher before leaving the scene.

“I don’t know that I was thinking clearly,” Soules said of leaving the scene. “I notified the authorities of what had happened, the paramedics were there. I just know I was scared and wanted to be in a safer place. I just went home.”

Soules pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury and was sentenced to two years probation in August.

“There were four witnesses that swore under oath that they saw no evidence of me appearing to be intoxicated or under the influence of any sort of drug or alcohol,” Soules said.

The truck being driven that contained alcoholic beverages, according to Soules, wasn’t his, but that of a worker on his family farm.

“A man did die, and it was a tragedy,” Soules said. “My sentence is living with this the rest of my life.”

The Soules family reached a wrongful death lawsuit settlement with Mosher’s estate for $2.5 million in January.