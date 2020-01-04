Narcotics search warrant leads to 4 arrests in Windsor Heights

WINDSOR HEIGHTS — A narcotics related search warrant was executed early Friday morning in the 1000 Blk of 69th St. in Windsor Heights.
Four arrests have been made from the residence searched.
Danielle Marie Wauters, 32, was charged with misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine’s and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Joshua James Pate, 37, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine’s and felony possession of marijuana.
Nicole Marie Granillo, 32, was charged with felony gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used.
Linda Woodard, 60, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Windsor Heights Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Chad McCluskey said, “we are committed to working with our community partners to keep Windsor Heights a safe community for our residents and visitors.”