Narcotics task force issues warnings to businesses selling CBD products

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, a syringe with a dose of CBD oil is shown in a research laboratory in Fort Collins, Colo. CBD is a compound found in marijuana but doesn’t cause a high. On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration announced it has warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., for illegally selling unapproved CBD products. The agency says Curaleaf’s claims could lead people to delay medical care for serious conditions like cancer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Law enforcement in western Iowa are cracking down on businesses illegally selling CBD products.

The only two current exceptions to cannabis’ Schedule 1 Controlled Substance label in Iowa are FDA-approved medications and Iowa’s medical CBD program, which is administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force has sent letters to businesses informing them they must “immediately discontinue the sale of any products containing CBD and remove them from your premise,” according to a news release.

Compliance checks will be conducted as well, with possession of CBD products a violation of Iowa law.