National Balloon Museum showcases hot air balloon artifacts

INDIANOLA – Indianola is home to the Indy 500 of ballooning, the National Balloon Classic. It is also home to the National Balloon Museum.

Visitors can look at all sorts of hot air balloon artifacts, like giant baskets and even the balloons themselves. The Balloon Federation of America keeps every artifact in this building.

This event lasts nine days, from July 26 to August 3. You can watch over 100 balloons compete for the best score. Don’t forget to check your local forecast before heading out.

