National Guard: ‘No actual threat’ posed to Camp Dodge related to active shooter response

JOHNSTON — Officials at Camp Dodge have revealed that there was no actual threat to the base or its personnel Wednesday.

A 911 call was made from Camp Dodge Wednesday afternoon that initiated active shooter response from officials on the city, county and state levels. The “all clear” was given not long after.

According to the Iowa National Guard, Camp Dodge took steps to improve security measures to one of their warehouses by locking the doors at a time when they usually remain open. Non-warehouse personnel mistook the proactive security measures for an active situation and reported it to their supervisor.

On top of that confusion, there were ongoing concerns about an ex-National Guard soldier who had made threats before.

Camp Dodge said they feel it’s better to err on the side of caution in situations like these.