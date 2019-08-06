National Night Out Events being held Tuesday night

“National Night Out” is an annual tradition celebrated on the first Tuesday in August in Greater Des Moines.

It’s an opportunity to build strong bonds between the community and police.

Des Moines Parent, a website, has compiled a list of “National Night Out” events for you and your whole family.

For more information, click here. The City of Des Moines has also made a full list of neighborhood events available on its website.

Des Moines:

Beaverdale: Beaver Blend (intersection of Beaver & Franklin Ave’s and 41st St). 6:30pm-8:30pm

Chamberlain Park: 2150 Woodland Avenue. 5:30pm-8:30pm

Merle Hay neighborhood: Northwest Community Center. 6:00pm-8:00pm

Oakridge neighborhood: 1401 Center Street. 5:00-7:00pm



Urbandale:

Urbandale Police Department. Runs from 5:00pm-7:30pm.



Windsor Heights:

Colby Park. 5:00pm-7:00pm.