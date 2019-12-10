National Weather Service projects higher risk for spring flooding in eastern Iowa

FILE – In this May 3, 2019 aerial file photo, the Modern Woodmen Park, top, and the surrounding of downtown Davenport, Iowa, are area covered by Mississippi River floodwaters. The prolonged flooding along the Mississippi River will cost more than $2 billion in repairs and cleanup, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, and advocacy group for river communities, said Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP, File)

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE/WQAD NEWS 8 — The potential for spring flooding in the Quad Cities may be higher than a typical year come 2020.

That’s according to the National Weather Service’s spring flooding outlook.

The National Weather Service estimates that the Mississippi River will have a higher flood potential than normal, although significant flooding is still up in the air. According to their report, factors that contribute to spring flooding will be monitored throughout the winter.

“Even a normal amount of precipitation this winter season could bring an elevated risk for flooding this upcoming spring,” NWS report reads.

Potential flooding in the winter and springtime could lead to rivers freezing at high levels, widespread ice jams, repeat flooding for springtime, and impacts to agriculture.

The next flood outlook is expected in February.