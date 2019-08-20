National Weather Service says EF-3 tornado hit Lacona on Tuesday

Multiple Tuesday morning tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, tornado damage was reported in Madison County near Badger Creek State Park southeast of De Soto.After conducting a survey of the damage near Badger Creek State Park, the National Weather Service has rated this tornado as an EF-1.
The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down just north of Lacona after 6 a.m. This tornado was originally reported by law enforcement in the area. The National Weather Service has rated the Lacona tornado an EF-3, with estimated peak winds up to 150 mph.
The tornado near Lacona was on the ground for just over 5 miles and lasted about 5 minutes before it lifted around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
As show in the graphic above, a third tornado occurred in the town of Tracy in Marion County around 5:20 a.m Tuesday. It was also confirmed and rated an EF-1.
Three tornadoes have been confirmed so far today (8/20/2019).— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) August 20, 2019
Storm survey team found a tornado just west into Tracy, IA (Marion Co).https://t.co/UoLjnDTFsC
(1/2) #iawx pic.twitter.com/ALL6sZglsJ
Warren County Emergency Management is urging people to proceed with caution in southern Warren County due to downed power lines.
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Lacona following Tuesday morning tornado
Emergency Management also tells Local 5 that no injuries from the storm have been reported. Volunteers are asked to check in at the fire station as the city works to clean up.