Nation’s artists flood to metro for the annual Des Moines Arts Festival

DES MOINES — More than 177 of the nation’s top artists will be taking over Western Gateway Park for the annual Des Moines Arts Festival kicking off today.

This free annual outdoor festival of visual arts, performing arts, interactive, music and film attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

“Don’t forget each artist is in a tent, so there’s shade right there,” said Vicki Comegys, the Chair on the DMAF Board. “So take your time to talk with the artist, find out about their art. You know when you walk in there sometimes you go ‘What is this? What is it made of? What is the meaning of it?’ And there’s lots of different things they’ll be able to tell you.”

Attendees can listen to free music at the Hy-Vee Main Stage featuring the Mowglis, The Strumbella’s and the Family Stone. As well as taste the festival’s craft brews Sassy Saison and One-Eye Red at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent and Court Ave Brewing Co.

This year the festival worked with key stakeholders to create a zero waste plan by placing 17 waste stations throughout the site.

For more information and a complete schedule check out the Des Moines Arts Festival’s website.