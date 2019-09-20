Naturalization ceremony kicks off World Food and Music Festival

DES MOINES — 150 people took the oath of U.S. citizenship this morning to open up this year’s World Food and Music Festival.

The ceremony was held on the Polk County Supervisors mains stage of Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. Sanjita Pradhan, a representative of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, says the ceremony held a great deal of significance.

“A lot of them come as refugees and they’ve never had any citizenship of any country before,” Pradhan said.

“For them to get this paper today that tells them ‘you’re welcome here and this is your home’, it’s a big deal.”

The 15th World Food and Music Festival will run today through Sunday at Western Gateway Park. Admission is free.