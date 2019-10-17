Nazi items, bomb materials at fairgrounds gun show

DES MOINES — Nazi items and bomb-making components were for sale at a gun show on the Iowa State Fairgrounds last month.

Now, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Eddie Mauro is saying the fairgrounds is no place to sell anti-semitic and lethal materials.

Mauro called on the fair board and the director to stop sales like this in the future.

“A person can go into this gun show that they hold here to buy weapons, to buy ammunition, to buy explosives, wrap it all up into an SS bag and purchase it and walk out of here without getting a background check. I think that’s a public safety issue for all of us and we should be concerned about that,” Mauro said.

Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater sent a statement to Local 5 saying he spoke to the group that put on the gun show. They told him they’ll monitor all items displayed or for sale to make sure there’s nothing illegal at upcoming shows.

They also told him it’s not their intention to offend or discriminate against anyone because of ethnicity race or religion.

Local 5 also reached out to the organization that hosted the gun show, but haven’t heard back yet.

The state fair also told Local 5 that they’re not responsible for the planning or programming of non-fair events hosted at the fairgrounds.