NCAA Tournament could come back to Des Moines as early as 2022

City officials placed bids for 2022, 23, and 24 to host college basketball's premier event.

Cities that host the NCAA Tournament must take two years off before they can be considered to host college basketball’s biggest event again.

After hosting first round in 2016 and again in 2019, Des Moines has wasted no time placing their bid to bring the NCAA Tournament back to central Iowa.

The earliest Des Moines can again host the tournament is in 2022, and city officials have hedged their bets by putting in a bid for 2022, 23, and 24.

In 2019, Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena distinguished themselves as a go-to venue for the event.

During a broadcast of a 2019 first round game in Des Moines, hall-of-fame basketball player and CBS analyst, Reggie Miller, took a moment to compliment tournament site.

“The best site I’ve ever been a part of, and always needs to be in the regular rotation,” Miller said.