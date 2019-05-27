Near drowning at Coralville Reservoir this Memorial Day Weekend

CORALVILLE A teenage girl is facing charges after being found with drug paraphernalia following a near-drowning incident at the Coralville Reservoir.

Saturday, Officers with the DNR responded to the area and found roughly 15 teenagers near the reservoir. Officials say one jumped into the water from rocks and nearly drowned.

Officials say people on a nearby boat spotted a male who was struggling to stay above water and helped rescue him. He was transported to a local hospital after the DNR and Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. His injuries are not yet known.

Officers found a 14-year-old girl with drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Officials want to remind people it is against the Army Corps of Engineers rules to jump off rocks into the water.