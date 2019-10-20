Nearly 380 volunteers, staff participate in Graduation Walk

DES MOINES — Nearly 200 volunteers and 180 Des Moines Public Schools employees banded together Saturday to participate in North High School’s Graduation Walk.

Participants visited students’ homes to share information about why graduation is important, and to help them be prepared for success now and in the future.

“The graduation walk is a way for us to reach out to families and students,” North High principal Ben Graber said. “To hopefully remove barriers that might be impacting their attendance, their ability to get to school and their ability to be successful when they get to school.”

Experts say missing even 10 percent of the school year can drastically affect student success, and increase the chance that a student will drop out.