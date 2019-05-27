Need for more road safety in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN – Marshalltown Police have cited 71-year-old Marilyn Diggins for running a stop sign and ramming into eight-year-old Christian Maxon while he was walking home from school.

For Alyssa Kelley, the death of Christian Maxon hits close to home. “It’s sad all the way around. I mean I wouldn’t want that for my kids.” The mother of four has made it a top priority to educate her kids about road safety.” We always make sure we are always holding hands when we cross the street, or we are looking both ways for cars.”

Investigators say the 71-year-old woman who struck Christian ran a stop light. Kelley isn’t shocked. She’s witnessed several close calls at the same intersection. “A lot of speedy drivers, a lot of people texting and driving. A lot of people just not paying attention. Distracted with anything really.”

The fatal accident at the corner of 13th and Main Street have parents wondering what the Marshalltown School District could have done to prevent Christian’s death.

School officials declined to go on camera but in a statement say children are taught about street safety every year in grade kindergarten through six. Also, that currently no adjustments to the street safety curriculum are being made.

Kelley says more could be done, but ultimately drivers need to be more careful. “Make sure you are paying attention, not on your phone, messing with the radio.”

Diggins will make her first court appearance Friday at the Marshall County Courthouse.