Networking with west side business leaders at the annual Summer Sipper

DES MOINES–You can join other Des Moines residents and professionals for the West Side Summer Sipper presented by Des Moines’ West Side Chamber of Commerce.

“The big thing about any chamber is building relationships that really help you as a business leader, ” Said Darrell Sarmento the Executive Director of Des Moines’ West Side Chamber of Commerce, “We have a great board of directors, a lot of great people involved in our chamber. Tonight is just a fun time to network and meet some new people and find out what type of support system there are out there for business leaders.”

Des Moines’ West Side Chamber of Commerce includes the Ingersoll and Grand Ave district, Beaverdale, Merle Hay area, and the Drake neighborhood.

Tonight’s annual event will take place at 5:30 pm at Goodsons in Beaverdale and you can register online now. It is $30 for professionals and $15 for young professionals.