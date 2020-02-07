New bill seeks to prevent Iowa’s youth from receiving gender-altering treatment

Seven members of the Iowa House of Representatives introduced a bill on Friday designed to prevent doctors from providing gender-altering treatment to minors.

If HF 2272 were passed into law, it would become illegal for a medical professional to, among other things:

Perform a surgery that sterilizes, including castration, vasectomy, and hysterectomy.

Administer or supply puberty blocking or delaying medication.

Administer of supply certain doses of testosterone to females and certain doses of estrogen to males.

Remove any otherwise healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue.

Under this bill, a medical professional who engaged in these practices would be subject to revocation of licensure, other discipline by the medical professional’s licensing board, and a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per occurrence of a violation.

The bill does allow for a medical decision of a parent of a minor born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sexual development. A minor born with both ovarian and testicular tissue would fall into this category.

However, a medical professional must determine through genetic testing that the minor does not have the normal sex chromosome structure for a male or female.

The bill attests that individuals, including minors, who experience discordance between their sex and their internal sense of gender identity may experience severe psychological distress because of this discordance. However, taking a “wait-and-see” approach largely resolves this issue, according to the bill.

“This internal sense of discordance is not permanent or fixed,” the bill says. “To the contrary, numerous studies have shown that a substantial majority of children who experience discordance between their sex and gender identity will outgrow the discordance once they go through puberty and will eventually have a gender identity that aligns with their sex.”

Critics of the bill argue that forcing transgender youths to go through puberty in the gender they do not identify as would harm their mental, emotional, and physical well-being, therefore increasing their risk for depression, anxiety, and suicidal behavior.

“Being a kid is difficult enough as they are discovering their identity, and this proposal would make their lives harder by denying them affirming medical care and a sense of self. Medical care should always be between a patient and their healthcare professional,” said Nate Monson, Executive Director for Iowa Safe Schools. “We cannot keep forcing LGBTQ youth into identities that legislators deem appropriate, and the House Republicans should know better than to introduce a proposal that would harm LGBTQ youth like this.”