New changes proposed to elevate care for companion animals across Iowa

New rule changes affecting the standard of care for companion animals in Iowa have been proposed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The proposed changes are intended to elevate the care requirements for companion animals in all licensed commercial facilities around the state.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the changes would impact all licensed commercial breeders, animal shelters, animal dealers including rescues, commercial and boarding kennels including doggy day cares, groomers and trainers, and in-house facilities across Iowa.

Some of the changes include the following:

More stringent temperature and humidity requirements

Solid resting surfaces for animals kept on wire flooring

Larger primary enclosure requirements

More stringent cleaning and sanitation requirements

Increased access to water

Isolation area requirements to improve biosecurity and reduce the risk of disease spread

If the changes are approved, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says they will take effect on January 8, 2020.

Once those changes go into effect, commercial establishments, like the ones listed above, may be granted a temporary grace period to implement the required changes to their facilities before the penalty period begins.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is asking for public comments about the proposed changes. The comments will be accepted online until 4:30 p.m. on October 30, 2019. For more information about leaving a comment, click here.