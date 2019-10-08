New community center coming to Ankeny

ANKENY — The Polk County Board of Supervisors and the City of Ankeny are teaming up to build a new community center.

A press release from the says the new facility will be built on city property next to the Fire Station Headquarters between W First Street and Ash Street.

Polk County will use the facility to provide senior services like daily meals, health screenings, wellness and recreation opportunities and more. It will also be home for the daily congregate meals that are currently held at the Neveln Center.

The City plans to offer various programs in the evenings and on weekends for residents of all ages.

A now-approved agreement between the two says Polk County will contribute $3.5 million toward the construction of the new facility.

Meanwhile, the City of Ankeny will be responsible for the balance of the project’s costs. It will also own and maintain the building.

Polk County and the City of Ankeny will work together to develop the project. They have plans to break ground in early summer 2020 and open in late 2021.

The partnership is a 50-year agreement between the City and Polk County.