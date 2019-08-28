New data shows Iowa’s homeownership is above the national average

The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) announced that new demographic and economic data is available on the Iowa Profile website. IFA hired Western Economic Services, a business consulting firm based in Portland, Oregon to develop the interactive, centralized, and easy-to-use site.

According to a press release, IFA Executive Director Debi Durham said: “The Iowa Profile will help to facilitate informed discussion about housing demand at both the local and statewide level. This invaluable resource will also enhance planning capacity and will provide an additional tool to assist local governments in their ongoing housing needs assessments at no cost to them.”

Highlights from the Iowa Profile Data

Iowa’s homeownership rate of 68.9% puts the state above the national average of 64.4%. The state’s homeownership rate is still lower than the state’s 2000 record of 75.2%. Since 2000, building a new home in Iowa has gotten significantly more expensive: construction cost an average of $176,325 in 2000, while in 2017 it cost an average of $233,465. 23.4% of Iowa households — and 40% of all renters — are “housing cost-burdened,” which means that more than 30% of their income goes towards housing.

Iowa’s population is growing older and more diverse. Between 2010 and 2018, the state’s population over 65 grew by 19.2% to a total of 17% of the population. During this same period, Iowa’s total population grew by only 3.6%. As the white population grew by only 0.9% between 2010 and 2018, most of this growth came from non-whites. The black population increased by 36.1% and the population of multiracial people by 35%, and the Hispanic population grew by 25.3% between 2010 and 2017. Iowa remains nearly 92% white.

Iowa has benefited from decreasing unemployment rates. Its unemployment rate decreased by .8% to 2.7% between 2017 and 2018. However, the labor force decreased by .86% between 2015 and 2018 even though the state’s population grew during this same period. When a person stops actively looking for a job, they are no longer included in the labor force and are not factored into unemployment statistics.

Workers in most industries have not seen significant changes in their earnings; farmers, however, have seen drastic reductions in their earnings. Iowa Profile does not have data available for farmers’ earnings for 2018 when the trade war with China began, but farmers appear to have already been under significant financial strain. In 2015, the average farmer in Iowa earned $50,512; in 2017, the average farmer earned just $20,098.

The data available on Iowa Profile suggests significant regional differences. Although Iowa had a total population growth of 3.3% between 2010 and 2017, this growth is concentrated in the East Central and Central Region. The population in every other part of the state declined. Real wages declined in every region of the state except the Central, East Central, and Northeast. There has been a 4.9% growth in housing units in Iowa, but the Central region of the state which includes Des Moines, largely carries this growth. There, the number of housing units increased by 10.9%.

