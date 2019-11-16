New details revealed in Zearing murder investigation

ZEARING — Gary Pillman has been charged with killing his wife Betty.

Police said he repeatedly slashed her with a knife before trying to take his own life.

A search warrant revealed Gary Pillman told his neighbors that his wife cheated on him and that his daughter is not his own.

Local 5 asked the Story County Sheriff about that Thursday. He said he can’t comment on that since it’s an ongoing case.

The search warrant also signaled a suicide note may have been left.

Gary Pillman told police he left a note on the wall of the bathroom.

However, in the list of items taken from the home no such note is listed.

Court records show police took two knives from the property. One found in the Pillman’s driveway, one found in the Pillman’s bathtub.

They also took a variety of electronics from the home and the clothes Pillman wore that night.