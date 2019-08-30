New entertainment district proposed for Waukee

WAUKEE — There could soon be a new destination for fun in the fast-growing west metro, if a developer’s plan becomes reality.

Dan Pettit is proposing a new entertainment district in Waukee, envisioning it as similar to ones in Kansas City, Mo. and Cincinnati. He told Local 5 News the designs still need to be finalized.

He said his idea has received a great reception from the community.

Pettit is hoping construction will begin by either March or April of 2020, with a target opening date of July 2021.

He said he would like Waukee city leaders to approve his project by late October.

In addition, Pettit envisions the entertainment district to have unique architecture.

Pettit says he is working on selling naming rights to the entertainment stage and to the buildings.