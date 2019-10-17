New Hampton restaurant claims 2019 Best Pork Tenderloin title

NEW HAMPTON — The Pub at the Pinicon has been named the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s 2019 Breaded Tenderloin Contest winner.

Located in New Hampton, owners Dale and Laura Reicks source all of the restaurant’s pork from their family farm in Lawler.

Reicks View Farms was founded in 1979, according to the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“Knowing how important the pork industry is in Iowa and knowing how much Iowans love a good breaded pork tenderloin, this is a badge of honor for our restaurant,” manager Phil Zwanziger said in a statement. “The best compliment we can receive in our business is that we serve a good, tasty product.”

Phil Zwanziger, the manager at The Pub at the Pinicon, serves up the 2019 Best Breaded Tenderloin sandwich (Photo: IPPA)

IPPA received 5,390 nominations for 470 different establishments, with the committee judging 40 restaurants this summer “based on the quality of the pork, taste, physical characteristics and eating experience.”

The Pub at the Pinicon will receive $500, a plaque and a large banner to celebrate their victory.

“This year’s winning tenderloin, by far, had an outstanding breading that was well-seasoned and added great texture to the overall sandwich,” said Phil Carey, a chef who serves on the IPPA Restaurant and Foodservice Committee. “The pork itself was very tender and very juicy to the last bite. A great pork tenderloin.”

The 2018 winner was Three C’s Diner in Corning.

The Top 5

1st Place: The Pub at the Pinicon (New Hampton)

2nd Place: Stumble Inn (Bradford) (receives $250 and a plaque)

Top 5: Big Al’s BBQ (Des Moines) (receives Top 5 plaque)

Top 5: Weest Side Family Restaurant (Grinnell) (receives Top 5 plaque)

Top 5: Nite Hawk Bar and Grill (Slater) (receives Top 5 plaque)

The “P.T.”, served at The Pub at the Pinicon