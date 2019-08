Massive amounts of spring rain caused widespread flooding throughout the Midwest. One group is looking to ease that emotional burden on the agricultural community.

Avera Behavioral Health has established the Farm and Rural Stress Hotline. It’s staffed with mental health professionals who can talk with farmers and ranchers who may be struggling mentally or financially.

The number for the hotline is 1-800-691-4336. It is free, confidential and available 24/7.