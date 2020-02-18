New IDP chair will “fight tooth and nail” to keep Iowa caucuses first in the nation

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party is under new leadership amid ongoing recanvassing efforts.

Mark Smith (D, Marshalltown) serves as a representative for Iowa’s 71th district and was elected to take over as the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, after the resignation of former chairman Troy Price.

Smith will serve out the rest of Price’s elected term, which will be 90 days after the November election, and he says he’s got a lot to do in the meantime to restore faith in the Iowa Democratic Party.

“I know how to fundraise, I know how to work, I know how to organize,” Smith said, acknowledging that he’s stepping into a position under national scrutiny.

“Along with taking the heat, I’ll be pointing out what we’ve done correctly,” said Smith. “I’ve already been in contact with [DNC] Chairperson Perez on the national level, and I’m going to be talking to Iowans all across the state.”

Smith, who’s serving his tenth term in the Iowa legislature, said he plans on traveling the state, speaking with both Democrats and Republicans to hear their concerns about the caucuses.

Above all, Smith said he doesn’t want to lose an honor that Iowa has proudly held for decades.

“I can tell you this, that I’m going to fight tooth and nail to [keep our first in the nation status],” said Smith. “I love the saying that Iowans wear last year’s clothing and read next year’s books. We’ve always been people that have been very informed politically and I think that it serves the nation well for us to be first in the nation.”