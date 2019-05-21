NEW INFO: Former daycare provider gets visit from local police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALTOONA - Local 5 On Your Side has new details about a former daycare provider who was told never to run a daycare inside her home again.

Cindy Holt and her daughter, Amanda, were told by a judge in Polk County that they were prohibited from providing child care after they were involved in a case that left a child in their care with bruises. Holt pleaded guilty to child endangerment in 2017

Two and a half years later, Local 5 On Your Side was alerted by several viewers that Cindy Holt was allegedly advertising online about an in-home daycare. Local 5 On Your Side alerted both DHS and local police to the issue, as well as asking for an update from DHS about Holt's case.

"The Department recently became aware of the intent of Cindy Holt to again provide child care in her home," said Matt Highland, a spokesman for DHS. "The complaint was assigned a social worker for the purpose of conducting a child care complaint visit to the home. On May 1, 2019, a visit was made to the home of Cindy and Amanda Holt and at that time it was determined that no children were being dropped off for childcare. The Department has consulted with law enforcement on this matter and ultimately an officer was able to meet with Cindy Holt to remind her of the documentation that states that she is prohibited from providing child care. Holt also stated that she was not the individual posting notices of her availability to provide child care."

Cindy and Amanda Holt are currently prohibited from providing child care. The Department issued a notice on September 21, 2016, stating that they could no longer provide child care.