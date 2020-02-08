New Iowa Senate bill could affect same-sex couples

DES MOINES — A Senate bill filed in the Iowa Legislature Thursday would decrease protections for the LGBTQ community.

The bill doesn’t ban same-sex marriage outright but it does allow people to refuse to participate.

It would also allow businesses to base hiring decisions on sexual orientation.

The bill was proposed by Senator Dennis Guth from Hancock County.

Local 5 reached out to Guth Friday but we were not able to get ahold of him.

It is still very early, the bill has not even been assigned to a committee yet but it reads in part:

“Marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman; the terms male and female refer to distinct and immutable biological sexes that are determinable by anatomy and genetics by the time of birth.” Iowa Senate Bill 2193

It also adds:

“An unborn child is recognized as fully human from the moment of conception and life should be sacred and valued from the moment of conception.” Iowa Senate Bill 2193

A former state senator also gave his thoughts on the bills.

” I find it absolutely heartbreaking that in this day and age after winning the battles that we’ve won, for human rights and equality that we’re back fighting those same battles all over again,” former state senator Matt McCoy said.

The next step for the bill is to be assigned a committee.

Local 5 will continue to follow it and keep you updated.