New owners of Hiland Bakery promise to bring back everyone’s favorites

The local favorite will reopen its doors by the end of January.

DES MOINES — It’s back open, and it’s the same ol’ bakery with just a few touch-ups.

By the end of Jan. 2020, Hiland Bakery will reopen with a few updates including more staff, a coffee shop, the ability to accept credit and debit card payments, and WiFi access.

The former owners, Brian and Melinda Martinson, handed over their keys so that they could retire.

Tracy and Jeff Adamson, the new owners of the bakery, scooped up the keys to their new business on Dec. 30.

They told Local 5’s Eva Andersen that they’re working closely with the previous owners to make sure the shop will have the same favorites that the community has come to know and love.

“When we talked about buying it, the previous owners had offered to train and work through all of their recipes with us and teach us the way that they made products,” Tracy said.

