New report card highlights how illicit drugs are being taken off the streets

Marijuana was the most-seized drug in 2019, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

DES MOINES — A new report is highlighting progress being made to get illicit drugs off of Iowa’s streets.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said last year, roughly 166,000 grams of meth were seized. In the same year, approximately 624,000 grams of marijuana were taken, the most of any drug.

State leaders said Black Hawk County, in eastern Iowa, had the highest amount of drug cases at 145 between 2017-2019. By comparison, in that same time period, there were 132 drug cases in Polk County.

Moreover, state leaders said the number of drug organizations disrupted and dismantled by state investigators over the last year has gone up to compared to previous years.