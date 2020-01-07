New Ronald McDonald House opening in Des Moines

DES MOINES — MercyOne Children’s Hospital is will open the doors of their new Ronald McDonald House Tuesday.

The Ronald McDonald House serves as a way for families to stay close to their children should they be in the hospital. The house will have units for 14 families, each including a kitchen, dining room, laundry room and beds.

The House will be located on the fourth floor of MercyOne Children’s Hospital. This will be just the tenth Ronald McDonald House in the country to be located inside of a hospital.

This will be Central Iowa’s second Ronald McDonald House. The first is just down the street from Methodist and Blank Children’s Hospitals in downtown Des Moines.