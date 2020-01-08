New rules impacting commercial breeders in Iowa go into effect Wednesday

DES MOINES – Iowa’s revamped rules regarding companion animal welfare are being upgraded on Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship put into effect new rules regarding the quality of life for thousands of dogs and cats in commercial facilities.

Under the new rules, commercial breeders must provide the animals in their care with:

-Protection from extreme temperatures and weather

-Clean, sanitary housing

-Room to comfortably stand, sit, turn around or lie with limbs fully extended in their primary enclosure

-A solid resting surface large enough for the dog or cat to lie on his or her side

-An opportunity to exercise at least twice daily

-Prompt veterinary care for any sickness, disease or injury

-Proper care during transport including exercise breaks, clean enclosures and temperature regulation

The new rules also allow state inspectors to limit the number of dogs in a facility or primary enclosure based on space or care they are receiving.



Iowa has one of the highest concentrations of commercial breeders in the nation. The Humane Society of the United States included 13 Iowa breeders in our 2019 Horrible Hundred report, second only to Missouri.

Upgraded regulations for shelters, rescues, and other state licensees all go into effect on Wednesday. The Department will begin enforcing the new rules in June, giving regulated entities time to comply.