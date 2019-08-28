New sculpture dedicated at Des Moines Central Library

DES MOINES – The Des Moines Public Art Foundation dedicated a new sculpture near the Des Moines Central Library.

The “Miffy Fountain” was sculpted by American artist Tom Sachs. It’s composed of bronze while showing the imperfections and flaws of humanity.

After traveling for five years, Des Moines will be the sculpture’s permanent home. The sculpture is based off a popular toy.

The sculptor said of his piece, “It’s an important reminder that you have to take care of the luxuries because the necessities will take care of themselves and you need to surround yourself with things and experiences that help deepen your life experience because it’s short.”

The piece of art is available for everyone to see at any time.